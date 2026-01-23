Lagos Assembly Confirms Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees For Key Agencies

Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed several nominees forwarded by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for appointment into strategic state agencies. The confirmation was carried out at the Plenary session yesterday which was presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The nominees were invited one after the other to appear before the fortyMembers of the House for screening and confirmation. During the screening exercise, the nominees were questioned on their vision and expected contributions if confirmed.

They all responded confidently, outlining innovative ideas and broader initiatives they intend to introduce to strengthen service delivery in the State.

Those confirmed include Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti as Chairman, Lagos State Security Trust Fund; Engr. Olopade Adekunle as Executive Member, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Barr. Mrs. Temitope George as Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Electricity Commission; Mr. Alexander Akinwunmi as Chairman, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Mr. Falola Olakunle as Executive Member, Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission and Mr. Bello Wasiu Oladimeji as Member (Non-Executive), Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.