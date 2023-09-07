Lagos Assembly Confirms Omotosho, Abayomi, 13 Others

…Rejects two nominees, step down one

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed 15 out of the 18 nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the second batch of commissioners nominees sent to the House.

The confirmation followed the report from the Chief Whip and Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, before the House.

The confirmed nominees include Dr Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Mr Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi, Dr Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Mrs Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Mrs Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Mrs Bolaji Cécilia Dada, Mrs Barakat Akande Bakare and Mr Olugbenga Omotosho.

Others are Mr Mosopefoluwa George, Dr Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr Olumide Oluyinka, Mr Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Dr Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola, and Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected Engr. Olalere Odusote and Mr. Samuel Egube. The House also resolved to step down the confirmation of Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu for another day.

Obasa commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at the plenary.