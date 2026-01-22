Lagos Assembly Confirms Governor’s Nominees For Key Agencies

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed several nominees submitted by the Governor for appointment into strategic state agencies.

The confirmation took place during the Plenary session on Thursday, presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

During the session, the nominees appeared before the 40-member House for screening, where they were asked about their vision and proposed contributions if confirmed. Each nominee outlined innovative ideas and initiatives aimed at strengthening service delivery in the state.

The confirmed nominees are Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, Chairman of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund; Engr. Olopade Adekunle, Executive Member of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Barr. Mrs. Temitope George, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Electricity Commission; Mr. Alexander Akinwunmi, Chairman of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Mr. Falola Olakunle, Executive Member of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission; and Mr. Bello Wasiu Oladimeji, Member (Non-Executive) of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Following deliberations, the House confirmed all nominees except Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, whose confirmation was stepped down for further consideration.