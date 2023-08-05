Lagos Assembly Confirms Adewale As Accountant-General

The Lagos State House of Assembly, has confirmed the appointment of the Accountant General, Mr. Adewuyi Moshood Adewale, having satisfied all the necessary requirements.

It would be recalled that a 5-man Ad Hoc Screening Committee was constituted on the nomination of Mr. Adewale as the Accountant General of the state.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Adams, read the report of the committee on the floor of the House during plenary.

Hon. Kehinde Joseph, in line with the Majority Leader’s report, urged the House to adopt the recommendation of the Screening Committee and that the House should confirm the nomination of Mr. Adewale as the Account General of the state.