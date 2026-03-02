Lagos Assembly Confirms Adelabu GM Lagos Parking Authority

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the confirmation of Mrs Adebisi Adelabu as the General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority.

Citing Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said: “Pursuant to Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, the House hereby confirms the appointment of Mrs Adebisi Adelabu as the General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority.”

Mrs Adelabu’s nomination, which was initially stepped down in January 2026 to allow for further legislative consideration, garnered overwhelming support from Members following a rigorous screening exercise.

The confirmation was sealed through a voice vote after lawmakers expressed satisfaction with her professional credentials, competence, and strategic vision to reposition the Authority for enhanced efficiency and improved service delivery across the State.

Subsequently, the Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to communicate the resolution of the House to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

In a separate development, the House also adopted the recommendations of the House Committee on Rules and Business on a petition titled: “Notification of Decision to Carve Out Land for Regularisations from Lagos State University of Science and Technology Property Situated in Ikorodu.”

The resolution followed the presentation of the Committee’s report by the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Noheem Adams, who highlighted the findings and laid out recommendations for the consideration of the House.

A key recommendation mandates the State Government to allocate 50 hectares of land in a suitable and accessible location within Ikorodu to the descendants of Segun Eyingbala as compensation.

This followed the establishment of their status as the original customary owners of the land located within the premises of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), formerly known as Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH). The land had previously been acquired by the State Government in the overriding public interest.

Honourable Members commended the diligence and thoroughness of the Committee and subsequently adopted its recommendations as the official resolution of the House.