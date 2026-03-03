Lagos Assembly Confirms Adebisi Adelabu As LSPA GM

Lagos State House of Assembly has announced the confirmation of Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu as the General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LSPA).

Citing Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, the Speaker of House, Mudashiru Obasa, said: “Pursuant to Section 92 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, the House hereby confirms the appointment of Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu as the General Manager of the Lagos State Parking Authority.”

Mrs. Adelabu’s nomination, which was initially stepped down in January 2026 to allow for further legislative consideration, garnered o v e r w h e l m i n g support from Members following a rigorous screening exercise.

The confirmation was sealed through a voice vote after lawmakers expressed satisfaction with her professional credentials, competence, and strategic vision to reposition the Authority for enhanced efficiency and improved service delivery across the State.