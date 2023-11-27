Lagos Assembly Confirms 3 Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed three of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees of cabinet rank.

The House confirmed Mr Abiodun Ogunleye for the position of Commissioner. It also approved two others for the positions of Special Adviser to the Governor.

Their confirmation took place during a plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa.

Earlier, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, chairman of the ad-hoc committee set up to screen nominees of the governor, told the House that the committee did a thorough job in line with the task handed it by the Speaker.

Obasa, citing Section 192 (Part II), Chapter 6 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), confirmed the nominees after securing a unanimous voice vote of the lawmakers present.