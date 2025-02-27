Lagos Assembly Condemns Suspended Clerk’s Actions

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has condemned the unauthorized entry of suspended Clerk, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, into the Assembly premises following his suspension on January 13.

The Assembly’s Chief Security Officer, Mr Kabir Kushoro, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onafeko was suspended on the House floor by a two thirds majority of members over alleged financial misappropriation.

NAN further reports that the National Industrial Court in Lagos on Thursday sacked the acting Clerk, Babatunde Ottun, who was appointed by Speaker Mojisola Meranda. The court subsequently ordered the reinstatement of Onafeko as the Clerk of the House.

The claimant in suit number NICN/LA/23/2025 sought an interim injunction restraining six defendants from appointing anyone, including Babatunde, as Clerk.

This order remains in effect pending the hearing of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction already filed in the case. Granting the application, Justice M. N. Esowe issued an ex parte order preventing Babatunde from parading himself as Clerk.

“The parties shall maintain peace and status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,” Esowe ordered in a ruling.

In his statement, Kushoro said Onafeko arrived with unknown men and blocked the Assembly staff gate with his car at approximately 9a.m. yesterday

Share

Please follow and like us: