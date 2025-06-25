Lagos Assembly Celebrates Sanwo-Olu At 60

Share

Lagos State House of Assembly has celebrated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his 60th birthday.

The House in a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Ogundipe Stephen Olukayode, described the Governor as an icon.

He said: “On this special day, on behalf of our leader and Speaker; Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Principal Officers and Distinguished colleagues, I rejoice with His Excellency, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on attainment of the 60 years in the land of the living.

“Your dedication, leadership, and commitment to the progress of Lagos have left an indelible mark on us all.

“You exemplify the true essence of visionary leader, showcasing a deep-rooted understanding of the principles that drive progressive politics in our beloved Lagos.

“Your willingness to listen, empathize, and take decisive action has earned you the respect and admiration of both colleagues and the people.

“Your contributions to the growth and prosperity of Lagos State stand as a testament to your enduring dedication.

“This is a celebration of six decades of incredible memories and countless moments of joy. May your 60th birthday be as magnificent as the life you’ve lived so far.

“Turning 60 is not just about looking back on years gone by, but also about looking forward to new adventures.

“On this special occasion of yours, I pray for good and sound health for you to enjoy all the blessings of God Almighty.”

