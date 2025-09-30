Lagos Assembly Celebrates Nigeria At 65

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday took turns to celebrate Nigeria as the nation marks its 65th Independence Anniversary.

The celebration took place during plenary after the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, raised the matter as one of Urgent Public Importance.

He recalled that Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960.

Adams stated that the struggle for independence began in 1900 through the efforts of the late Herbert Macaulay, while the late Chief Anthony Enahoro moved the historic motion for independence on the floor of the House of Assembly in 1953.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, whom he said staked his life to rescue the nation’s economy.

“Our economy is gaining strength and inflation is reducing. We have cause to celebrate our independence,” he said.

Adams also commended the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, for his role as Chairman of the Conference of Speakers, which saw to the implementation of financial autonomy for state Houses of Assembly.

“We should write a letter to the President of Nigeria for his role in nation-building; write the National Assembly, commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his efforts in developing Lagos State, commend Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and civil societies,” he added.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, in his remarks, highlighted key historical milestones, recalling that the Nigerian flag was unveiled on October 1, 1960, and the country became a republic in 1963 with the late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as Prime Minister and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe as President.

“Today, the economy is recovering; student loans, tax reforms and others are part of the success stories of the country. In Lagos State, we have made laws on transportation, security, and more. Lagos has done well over the years,” he said.

Aro Moshood described Nigeria’s independence as one of the best things to happen to the nation, noting that beyond history, it symbolizes unity, courage, and progress.

“Sixty-five years after, Nigeria remains blessed with people of diverse cultures and talents. In Lagos, we see how our diversity is a source of strength every day. We must ensure justice and development for all. We are blessed to have President Bola Tinubu giving us hope as a nation. We should rededicate ourselves to the service of the nation,” he said.

Hon. Steven Ogundipe urged Nigerians to raise their voices in gratitude and pay tribute to the nation at 65.

“We praise our leaders who carried the torch, and we appreciate the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, who stood firm when things were going wrong for the country. Even when he was outside the country, he fought for the country to remain one. Let us renew our commitment to envision a stronger and united Nigeria,” he said.

Ladi Ajomale also described Tinubu as one of the nation’s heroes, recalling his emergence as Lagos State Governor after military rule and the progress recorded since then.

“His emergence as President has been beneficial. He reintroduced the old National Anthem, which speaks to unity, service, loyalty, and patriotism. Happy birthday to Nigeria and Independence Day to us all,” he said.