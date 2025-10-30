Lagos Assembly Calls For Guidance, Counselling Departments In All Schools

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Education (Basic and Secondary Education) to establish functional Guidance and Counselling Departments in all public primary and secondary schools across the state. Private institutions are also expected to comply with the resolution.

The resolution followed a motion moved on Thursday by the Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education, Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere Constituency II), during a plenary session presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

Sangodara emphasized that education should not only focus on academic knowledge but also on students’ emotional, social, and moral development.

She noted that many students in Lagos face psychological and behavioural challenges, including peer pressure, academic stress, examination malpractice, truancy, substance abuse, cultism, and career indecision that adversely affect their well-being and academic performance.

She stressed that functional Guidance and Counselling services in schools would help shape character, guide career choices, reduce indiscipline, prevent school dropouts, and promote emotional stability and mental health among pupils.

Lawmakers highlighted the need for professional counsellors in schools. Hon. Sa’ad Lukman Olumoh called on Lagos State University of Technology and Lagos State University of Education to prioritise the recruitment of guidance and counselling experts, while urging the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) to do the same.

Kehinde Joseph noted that many teachers lack adequate knowledge of guidance and counselling, limiting students’ ability to make informed life and career decisions.

Abiodun Tobun described professional counsellors as a timely intervention to instil moral values and discipline in students, thereby fostering a more responsible society.

Musbau Aina added that counsellors would monitor students’ personal development and support parents, emphasizing the revival of character-building youth organisations such as the Boys’ Scouts and Girls’ Brigade.

Solomon Bonu stressed the importance of specifying a counsellor-to-student ratio to ensure effective implementation and adequate coverage.

Following deliberations, the House resolved that the Ministry of Education should recruit and deploy professional counsellors to all schools in the state, organise continuous training and capacity-building programmes for counsellors, collaborate with parents, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, mental health experts, and donor agencies to provide resources and public awareness campaigns, and regularly monitor and evaluate the departments to ensure effectiveness in promoting students’ welfare, discipline, and academic excellence.

The resolution underscores the Assembly’s commitment to supporting students’ holistic development and enhancing the quality of education across Lagos State.