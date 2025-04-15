Lagos Assembly Calls For Full Implementation Of Tenancy Law

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to fully implement the 2015 Tenancy Law in order to curb illegal and unfair practices by landlords across the State.

The House also resolved to call on the Commissioner for Information and Strategy to embark on a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the provisions of the Tenancy Law.

This followed a motion moved by Sa’ad Olumoh on the need to address excessive rent hikes by landlords in the State.

According to Olumoh, Section 37 of the Lagos State Tenancy Law 2015 prohibits unreasonable rent increases and provides tenants with access to the courts for protection against such hikes, thereby making arbitrary increments illegal. He warned that the persistent rise in rent is worsening homelessness in the State.

Also speaking, Desmond Elliot noted that in his Surulere I constituency, rent has increased by between 100 to 200 percent. While investors often attribute the hikes to infrastructural development, he stressed that this does not justify arbitrary rent increases.

Elliot advocated for a review of tenancy agreements, commissions, and legal fees under the law.

Aro Moshood criticized landlords who raise rents without considering the income levels of their tenants, noting that the law requires landlords to give proper notice before increasing rent.

He also condemned the forceful eviction of tenants without following due legal process.

“Many people earning minimum wage can’t even afford a single room,” he said.

Shabi Adebola urged the State government to fulfill its responsibility by providing more low-cost housing for underprivileged residents.

In his ruling, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa emphasized the need to address not only rent hikes but also the rising cost of building materials.

He proposed an interface between real estate agents and investors to find lasting solutions.

To this end, the Speaker directed the House Committee on Housing, chaired by Ege Olusegun, to invite all relevant stakeholders and agencies for discussions.

Meanwhile, the House also passed for the third time a bill to establish the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy.

Obasa instructed the Acting Clerk, Abubakar Ottun, to send a clean copy of the bill to the Governor for assent.

