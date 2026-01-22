Lagos Assembly Calls For Bye-Elections To Fill Vacant Council Seats

The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged the conduct of bye-elections to fill vacant council seats following the deaths of some councilors shortly after being sworn into office in various Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

The affected areas include Odi-Olowo, Somolu, and Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Areas.

Raising the issue under a Matter of Urgent Public Importance, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya appealed to the House to formally request that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu direct the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to organize the bye-elections. He emphasized that the affected wards should not be deprived of adequate representation and the attendant development opportunities within their respective LGAs and LCDAs.

In response, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko, to write to the Governor, requesting that LASIEC make the necessary arrangements for the conduct of the bye-elections in the affected areas.

Separately, the lawmakers also mourned the passing of Aholu Babatunde Akran, the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, who held the title Whero-Aholu Toyi I until his demise at the age of 89.

The Speaker instructed the Clerk to send a condolence letter to the people of Badagry, expressing the Assembly’s sympathies over the loss.