Lagos Assembly Begins Review Of Auditor General Report On MDAs

The Lagos State House of Assembly Public Accounts Committee (State) on Monday began the consideration of the Auditor General’s Report of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies in the state for the year 2024.

Addressing the media on the exercise, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kehinde Olaide Joseph, said the oversight function of the legislative arm of government is crucial in ensuring that government agencies, programs, and activities are achieving expected results, representing good value for money, and complying with applicable policies, laws, regulations, and ethical standards.

Joseph noted that as stipulated in Sections 125 and 129 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Public Accounts Committee is empowered to review, monitor, and supervise government agencies, programs, and activities.

“Furthermore, Section 125(2) and Section 129(1) (c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) grant the Committee the authority to summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence, produce documents, and examine them as witnesses. We are committed to ensuring transparency, accountability, and probity in the management of public funds and resources.

“Hence, in consonance with the need for improved efficiency and best practices in the pursuit of its statutory objectives, the Public Accounts Committee (State) of the Lagos State House of Assembly is set to commence deliberations on the audited report of the State Auditor-General for the year 2024.

“As we proceed with this exercise, we will be inviting heads of indicted MDAs to clarify issues raised in the Auditor General’s Report, and we expect full cooperation and transparency from all parties involved.

“This exercise is not a witch-hunt but rather an opportunity to identify areas of weakness and strengthen our systems to prevent future occurrences.

“We are committed to creating a culture of accountability, transparency, and good governance, where our citizens can trust that their taxes are being utilised effectively and efficiently.

“Furthermore, we will be examining capital expenditure to ensure alignment with budgetary allocations, reviewing financial records to identify areas of improvement, and assessing project management systems to guarantee that our state is moving forward in a direction that benefits all Lagosians.

“We will also be focusing on fixed asset registers to prevent mismanagement and loss, as well as checking abandoned projects to maximise public investment and ensure that our state gets value for its money,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the exercise is a critical component of the administration’s efforts to deepen transparency and accountability in governance.

“We recognise that public expectations are high, and we are committed to meeting those expectations. I urge all stakeholders to join us in this endeavour, as together, we can build a better Lagos State for all.

“A state that is prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable, where every citizen has access to quality education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support in empowering our committee to carry out this critical task.

“His guidance and direction have been instrumental in ensuring that we remain focused on our mandate to hold our MDAs accountable and ensure that public funds are utilised effectively, efficiently, and economically.”

Joseph explained further that the purpose of the exercise is for them to see that everything is done according to specification, saying that the assembly appropriates funds for the MDAs, so they must know how effectively they have expended the money.

According to him, the exercise is to assist the government to work better, adding that they must see most of the projects that they said they have done.

“We have been elected to represent the people, so we must make sure that at least, if not 100%, 75 to 80% of what they planned to do is done. That is the purpose of the exercise. It is not about us; if you are found wanting, there are laws.

“If you violate our laws, you must be punished. We have the audit laws, financial laws, and public management laws. We have the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC that will prosecute financial offenders.

“We have all those laws that guide us, and we have to follow them. We have the accounting laws to follow, or else it becomes a fraud, and there are consequences for fraud, and there must be punishment for it,” he said.