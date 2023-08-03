Lagos Assembly Asks Sanwo-Olu To Attach Council Areas To Commissioner Nominees

Lagos State House of Assembly has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to attach the Local Governments of the commissioner nominees to the names.

Speaking during the plenary on Thursday, the lawmakers said the governor should be specific about the local governments of the commissioner nominees.

Some of the lawmakers complained that their constituencies were not well represented, while others said theirs were not represented in the list.

They called on the governor to come up with a new list to address their grievances.

But the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, urged the lawmakers not to ask for a fresh list from the governor.

Obasa said, “Don’t let us ask for a new list. If they choose two commissioners from each constituency, how many are we going to have then?

“Many people have written petitions on this, but we have to be patient, it is all about developing the state.

“But I agree with you that the list should be returned to the Governor so that he can tell us the local government, where each nominee came from.”

The Speaker then asked the Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko to send the list back to the governor to update the list.