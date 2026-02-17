Lagos Assembly Approves Ratification Of 2 Concession Agreements

In a bid to improve the Waste Management and Transportation system in the State, members of Lagos State House of Assembly, during plenary yesterday, unanimously approved the ratification of two concession agreements.

The two concession agreements approved are between Lagos State Government and Zoomlion Nigeria Limited and the Issuance of an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) on Lagos Waste improvement programme-solid waste solution; also the concession agreement between Lagos State Government and TSL Metroline limited and the Issuance of a no objection letter for Irrevocable Direct Debit Order in favor of TSL Metroline under the concession agreement for the procurement and operation of two thousand 2,000 CNG buses.

This is a sequel to the report presented by the Chairman of the 4-Man Ad Hoc Committee, Hon. (Engr.) Yishawu Gbolahan. He stated that, pursuant to its oversight and ratification mandate, the committee critically examined the proposed agreements.