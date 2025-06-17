Lagos Assembly Adopts Recommendations On Geographic Information Service Bill

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has adopted the recommendations of its Committee on Physical Planning and E-GIS on a bill to establish the Lagos Geographic Information Service.

According to the lawmakers, the bill seeks to harmonize all geographic information service projects in the state, provide a computerized central database, and integrate base map software for all land-related records. It also aims to improve transparency in land management and deliver efficient, reliable services to stakeholders.

The bill, which was first debated on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, was referred to the Committee for further legislative scrutiny. As part of its review, the Committee held a one-day public hearing to gather inputs from stakeholders. Memoranda were also submitted to guide its recommendations.

Presenting the report during plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ogunkelu Sylvester Oluwadahunsi, said the significance of the bill could not be overstated. He noted that it marks a major step toward improving information technology and creating a centralized geographic data system in Lagos State.

Hon. Ogunkelu explained that the proposed law is designed to integrate governance with technological advancement by unifying all geographic information service initiatives. He added that the bill will help prevent illegal acquisition of geographic data and promote valuable information that enhances spatial planning, innovation, and environmental sustainability across the state.

Following the presentation, the House unanimously adopted the Committee’s recommendations as its resolution.

Share