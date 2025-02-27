Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly has condemned the unauthorised entry of suspended Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, into the Assembly premises, describing his actions as a breach of security and legislative protocol.

The Assembly’s Chief Security Officer, Kabir Kushoro made this remark in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

New Telegraph recalls that Onafeko was suspended on January 13, 2025, by a two-thirds majority of the House over alleged financial misappropriation.

However, the National Industrial Court in Lagos last Thursday nullified his suspension and ordered his reinstatement as Clerk of the House.

Court Orders Onafeko’s Reinstatement

The National Industrial Court ruling also sacked Acting Clerk, Babatunde Ottun, who was appointed by Speaker Mojisola Meranda after Onafeko’s suspension.

In suit NICN/LA/23/2025, Onafeko sought an interim injunction restraining the Lagos Assembly from appointing anyone, including Babatunde, as Clerk until the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction was heard.

The presiding judge, Justice M. N. Esowe, granted the application and issued an ex parte order preventing Babatunde from parading himself as Clerk.

The Judge ruled; “The parties shall maintain peace and status quo ante bellum until the motion on notice is heard and determined,”

Security Chief Alleges Attempted Office Break-In

Despite the court ruling, Kushoro stated that Onafeko arrived at the Assembly premises on Wednesday morning with unidentified men and obstructed access to the staff entrance with his vehicle.

He alleged that Onafeko later attempted to force his way into the Clerk’s office.

Kushoro stated; “This act of defiance constitutes a clear disregard for legislative protocols and security regulations,”

“The House leadership views this action as an affront to the institution’s integrity and will take all necessary steps to uphold discipline and order.

“Onafeko has a pending suit against the Assembly, the Acting Clerk, and the State Government. He should focus on the legal process instead of disrupting Assembly activities,”

Kushoro confirmed that relevant security agencies have been notified, and necessary measures are being implemented to prevent further security breaches.

