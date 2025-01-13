Share

A three-term Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, Speaker has been impeached.

Obasa, a seasoned politician and lawyer representing Agege Constituency I, was removed during a plenary session on Monday, January 13, marking the end of his nearly decade-long leadership.

Following his impeachment, the State House of Assembly has elected Mojisola Ojara as the new Speaker, making her the first female Speaker in the state’s legislative history.

Ojara’s election signals a significant shift in the Assembly’s leadership dynamics.

Mudashiru Obasa, born on November 11, 1972, began his political journey in 2007 when he was first elected to the Assembly.

Over the years, he solidified his influence in Lagos politics, winning re-election in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Details surrounding his impeachment remain sceptical as at the time of filing this report.

