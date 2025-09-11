New Telegraph

September 11, 2025
September 11, 2025
Lagos Artisans Partner Coker Aguda, Itire-Ikate LGAs On Grassroots Support

Vice President of the Organisation for the Development of Arts in Africa (ODEVAA), comrade Ibrahim Lawal, has restated the need to create an enduring partnership with the newly elected chairmen of both Coker -Aguda, Hon.Azeez Ogidan, and his Itire -Ikate Local Council Development Areas, counterpart, Hon. Oluwafemi Odunayo Daniel. Lawal, who is also the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Textile Garments Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (Adire Sector), said the partnership with the executive chairmen of the two LCDAs was key to the progress and development of the association.

He described his new appointment as the vice president of ODEVAA Nigeria as a call to service, noting that he would play his role in the best interest of the organisation. The Lagos NUTGWN boss said the artisans, under his leadership, have positioned themselves as part of the pro- gressives fulcrum for local and grassroots development.

He said efforts to partner with Chairmen of the two LCDAs were geared towards improving the lives of his members and add value to the Adire sector as one of the most enterprising sector of the art.

