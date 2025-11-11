Lagos Arrests Three For Illegal Waste Dumping In Ayobo

The Lagos State Government has arrested three residents for illegally disposing of waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area, as part of its intensified crackdown on environmental infractions.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the arrests in a post on his X handle on Tuesday.

He identified the suspects as 65-year-old Awosunle Akinola, 47-year-old Adepeju Seun, and Solamipe Akanwo.

According to Wahab, the suspects were apprehended during an overnight enforcement operation carried out by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

“The LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team apprehended three individuals during an overnight operation for illegally disposing of waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area of Lagos,” Wahab said.

He added that the offenders have been handed over to the agency’s legal department for prosecution.

“The individuals have been transferred to the LAWMA legal team at the Oshodi Taskforce office to initiate further legal proceedings. All identified black spots have been effectively minimised,” he stated.

The commissioner said the operation, which ended in the early hours of November 11, 2025, underscores the state government’s commitment to enforcing environmental laws and curbing indiscriminate waste disposal.

Wahab reaffirmed the government’s resolve to keep Lagos clean, safe, and habitable for all residents, urging citizens to use only designated waste disposal points and support the administration’s zero-tolerance stance on environmental violations.