Lagos Arrests Residents For Illegal Refuse Dumping In Alimosho

The Lagos State Task Force has arrested several residents in the Akesan area of Alimosho Local Government for illegally dumping refuse, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enforce environmental sanitation laws.

The arrests followed reports from the Oba of Akesan and the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), which prompted immediate intervention by the state’s enforcement officers.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“Following reports from the Oba of Akesan and LAWMA, enforcement officers this morning arrested residents caught dumping waste illegally in Akesan, Alimosho LGA. The offenders were taken to the Task Force Office in Oshodi for prosecution,” Wahab stated.

He stressed that the state government would not tolerate any act that undermines its cleanliness drive or endangers public health, warning that violators of environmental laws would face strict penalties.

Wahab also urged residents to adopt proper waste disposal practices and partner with the government to sustain a clean and safe environment across Lagos.

The move comes as part of the state’s broader campaign to curb indiscriminate waste disposal, which authorities say contributes to flooding, air pollution, and other environmental hazards.