Lagos Arrests 3 For Illegal Waste Dumping In Ayobo

The Lagos State Government has arrested three residents for illegally disposing waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area, as part of its intensified crackdown on environmental infractions.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced the arrests in a post on his X handle yesterday. He identified the suspects as 65-year-old Awosunle Akinola, 47-year-old Adepeju Seun, and Solamipe Akanwo.

According to Wahab, the suspects were caught during an overnight enforcement operation carried out by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team.

“The LAWMA Waste Infractions Surveillance and Investigation Team apprehended three individuals during an overnight operation for illegally disposing of waste at an unauthorised location in the Ayobo area of Lagos,” Wahab said.

He added that the offenders have been handed over to the agency’s legal department for prosecution. “The individuals have been transferred to the LAWMA legal team at the Oshodi Taskforce office to initiate further legal proceedings.