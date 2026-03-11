Lagos Arrests 107 Beggars, Miscreants In Raids Across Agege, Ketu

In a renewed push to restore order and eliminate street begging in Lagos State, the Lagos State Government has arrested a total of 107 individuals, including beggars, children, and suspected miscreants, during targeted enforcement operations in Agege and Ketu area of the state.

The operation, part of the state’s ongoing monitoring and enforcement patrols, was announced by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement yesterday. The law enforcement began in Agege, where enforcement teams apprehended 25 beggars during morning patrols.

Officials described the exercise as a direct response to persistent street begging and the need to reclaim public spaces for orderly use. “The patrol team has since moved to Ketu, and as of 1200hrs, a total of 86 beggars, nine children, and 12 miscreants have been apprehended across the areas covered,” Wahab stated.

This brings the combined tally from the two locations to 107 arrests, highlighting the scale of the multi-area sweep aimed at addressing what the government sees as environmental and public nuisances.

Those detained, including vulnerable children, will undergo thorough profiling by relevant authorities. The commissioner emphasised that the individuals would be handed over to appropriate government agencies for further action, in accordance with existing laws and social intervention protocols.

“We will continue these operations to discourage street begging, protect vulnerable persons, and maintain order across Lagos,” Wahab reaffirmed, signaling that similar raids are likely to expand to other parts of the state.