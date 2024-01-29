Lagos arraigns plumber for alleged robbery

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a plumber, Michael Adewale, before Justice Adenike Coker of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja for alleged robbery. The plumber was docked on a 4-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery. He however denied the alleged offences upon his arraignment.

Addressing the court, the prosecution’s lawyer, Titi Adeyegbe, posited that Adewale, whose address was not provided, alongside others now at large, on February 23, 2023, robbed one, Olatunji Mary, of her handbag, containing Tecno Spark phone and a cash sum to the tune of N10,000 at gunpoint The lawyer said the defendant committed the alleged offence at Abattoir, Agege area of Lagos State. The prosecutor further told Justice Coker that Adewale, in possession of the short gun, also robbed one, Dada Adetokunbo, of his Tecno Spark phone worth N42,000, adding that the defendant also robbed one, Aminu Abdullah, of his motorcycle at Ojokoro, Ijaiye, Lagos. According to the prosecutor, the alleged offence contravened Sections 299 and 297 (2)(a) of the Criminal Law Cap Ch. 17, Vol 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to February 19, for trial.