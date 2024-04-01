Lagos Arraigns Man For Raping 20-year-old Lady

A 27-year-old man, Olaoluwa Fakayode, has been arraigned before a Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja over his alleged involvement in the rape of a 20-year-old lady (name withheld).

Fakayode was dragged before the court presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit rape by the Lagos State Government. The defendant however denied the alleged offence upon his arraignment.

Consequently, prosecution’s lawyer, Ms Abimbola Abolade, applied for a trial date and for the prosecution to assemble her witnesses. The prosecutor further informed the court that the defendant with one other still at large, allegedly committed the offence on April 23, 2020 at about 3:00 a.m. along Cappa in Oshodi, Lagos. The lawyer equally alleged that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

The prosecutor insisted that the offence contravened Sections 260 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Justice Soladoye has adjourned the case to June 10 for the commencement of trial, and ordered the remand of the defendant in prison pending the hearing of his bail application.