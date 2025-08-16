Lagos: Aregbesola’s Berthing Of ADC And APC’s Resolve To Retain Dominance

The event of last Monday will remain indelible in the annals of partisan politics of Lagos owing to what the outcome eventually turned out to be.

This is because what initially looked like a gathering of some members of a local wing of the coalition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state later added a national dimension when the National Secretary of the party, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made a cameo appearance.

For political watchers, the event which had some other chieftains of the party such as Rahman Owokoniran, Funmi Coker-Onita who is the influencer in charge of the local chapter in attendance signposted the resolve of the ADC to register its presence in the state.

It was also to signal the desire of the party to wrest the control of the state from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) owing to the fact that the main character in the event that eventually played out, Aregbesola was not just a chieftain but a key figure in the scheme of politics of the state.

Aregbesola who was the immediate past Minister of the Interior until sometime ago, precisely two years ago, was a key ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for several years. Many even styled him as the de facto deputy to President Tinubu who is the political leader of the state whose authority over the governance and political structures has spanned two and half decades.

Considering his influence and the grassroots support he wields in the state, his presence at the event, which was the first in the series of others lined up all aimed at erecting the structure of the ADC in Lagos, has continued to generate reactions from Aregbesola’s foes and friends alike.

While addressing the crowd that gathered to welcome him, the former Osun State governor wasted no time to use the platform to urge Nigerians to vote out the ruling APC come 2027, over what he perceived as festering hunger and misery in the country with a promise that his party is offering a new deal for Nigerians if voted into power.

His speech was interspersed with intermitted singing and idioms all aimed at directing darts in the direction of his former comrades in the APC. Aregbesola also used the opportunity to flay other major political parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, saying they have equally failed the country in the past.

“I am urging you to go out and spread the gospel of the ADC to all Nigerians, particularly those living in your local government areas. Tell them that a new vista of hope and opportunity now awaits them in our party as we promise a new deal that would see to it that our dear country, Nigeria, is reset to the path of development and progress,” he said.

He further added that “I want you all to sensitise Nigerians on the need to join ADC and use the ADC platform to remove the failed APC government. Having said that, I am also urging you as well as all other categories of Nigerians to vote and protect their votes by being vigilant. I am also calling on Nigerians to make conscious efforts to register as voters in this INEC Continuous Voter Registration.

“That everybody for now should concentrate on mass mobilisation so that party membership cards will be available soon.

On hand to witness the event as the state’s leader was a former Commissioner for Housing and the Lagos State Influencer, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran and the state Chairman of the party, Mr. George Ashiru, amongst scores of other chieftains.

In his welcome address, Hon. Fúnmi Oníta-Coker who thanked those present for their sacrifice of time and patience also gave the reason for the assembly, especially the importance of mass mobilisation of members.

The state Chairman, Mr. George Ashiru, appreciated the number of new members that desire to join ADC with a promise to render honest and transparent leadership that would guarantee equal opportunities for both new and old members.

Hardly has the euphoria generated by the event died down than the APC through its Publicity Secretary in the state, Chief Seye Oladejo, issued a scathing statement denouncing the former minister whom he described as desperate for power and a betrayer considering the fact that Aregbesola achieved all he has through the structure and benevolence of the APC and its erstwhile precursor political platforms.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola, who once served under the APC-led Federal Government, attempted to cast aspersions on the same platform that gave him national prominence, alleging that the APC, alongside other major political parties, has failed Nigerians. He went further to campaign for the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Oladejo wrote.

While describing the ADC scribe’s comments as disappointing and a betrayal of trust, he added that “His utterances reek of political desperation and opportunism, masquerading under the guise of a “new deal” that lacks substance, structure, or credibility.”

Oladejo however debunked some of the assertions of Aregbesola in the lengthy statement which he made available to newsmen few days after, saying “It is ironic that a man who enjoyed the goodwill and political platform of the APC for over two decades from his days as Commissioner in Lagos to becoming Governor of Osun State and later a Federal Minister can now publicly denounce the same party.

“If APC has failed, then Ogbeni Aregbesola must take responsibility for his own role in governance, rather than seeking to rewrite history and distance himself for cheap political relevance.”

The Lagos APC pooh poohed the “new deal” being offered by the ADC as nothing more than recycled rhetoric, adding “Nigerians are not swayed by fanfare or emotional songs at political rallies. The electorate is more discerning today and will not entrust the future of this country to a party without a proven track record, solid ideology, or cohesive leadership.

“Lagos remains a shining example of progressive governance under the APC. From infrastructure to healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and technology-driven reforms, the state continues to set the pace nationally. No amount of political grandstanding can erase this reality.

The party added that though individuals are free to pursue their political ambitions, it is expected that they do so with integrity and decorum, adding that “Lagos APC is not threatened by theatrics or sudden political conversions. However, we remind Aregbesola and his allies that politics without loyalty and gratitude is a dangerous path that leads to irrelevance.

“The APC in Lagos remains united, focused, and determined to continue delivering dividends of democracy to our people. We welcome constructive criticism, but we reject outright falsehoods and political showmanship aimed at misleading the public.

“In conclusion, while we recognise the right of every Nigerian to join any political party of their choice, we urge the public to be wary of those who jump ship only when their personal ambitions are no longer served, and who now pretend to offer solutions to problems they helped create.”

Not deterred by the darts Oladejo shot at him, the former minister has continued with his job of erecting the structure of the ADC across the nooks and crannies of the state with the launching of the Ojo Local Government chapter which also witnessed large turn out of members.

Time will tell if the ADC will turn the table against the APC which is well entrenched in the state or whether the APC will still hold its firm grip on the state. The next few months will be interesting to watch as events unfold.