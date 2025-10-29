Lagos Approves Recruitment Of 1,400 Environmental Officers

The Lagos State Government has approved the recruitment of 1,400 additional officers into the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI) as part of efforts to enhance environmental enforcement and maintain cleaner, healthier public spaces across the state.

The approval, granted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the State Executive Council, was announced by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Wahab, the move underscores the Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to ensuring a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable Lagos through improved waste management and stricter enforcement of environmental regulations.

READ ALSO:

He explained that the new recruits will work closely with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to monitor compliance with environmental laws, prevent indiscriminate waste dumping, discourage street trading in restricted areas, and promote proper sanitation practices across all parts of the state.

“The recruitment of 1,400 additional officers into LAGESC/KAI will significantly boost our capacity to maintain order and environmental discipline across Lagos.

“This is another step toward achieving a #CleanerLagos and a #GreaterLagos that prioritizes public health, safety, and environmental sustainability,” Wahab said.

The Commissioner emphasized that the new enforcement officers will undergo rigorous training on environmental protection, waste management, and community engagement to ensure professionalism and effective service delivery.

He also appealed to residents, traders, and business owners to support government efforts by complying with environmental laws and embracing responsible waste disposal habits.

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, formerly known as Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), plays a crucial role in enforcing sanitation laws, managing street trading, and preventing environmental infractions across the state.

Wahab reaffirmed that the Sanwo-Olu administration remains determined to sustain the gains recorded in environmental management and to make Lagos one of the cleanest and most livable megacities in Africa.