Lagos Approves LASUCOM Upgrade To University Of Medicine, Health Sciences

Lagos State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Sule has announced that the State Executive Council has approved the upgrade of Lagos State University College of Medicine, LASUCOM to a specialised medical university to be named “University of Medicine & Health Sciences” (U.M.H).

He disclosed this on Friday at the Conference hall, TETFUND building, LASUCOM premises during a stakeholders meeting jointly organised by the Ministry of Tertiary Education and Ministry of Health with the Management teams of LASUCOM and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH in attendance.

Mr Sule revealed that the draft law to establish the university has also been approved for submission to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He noted that the university will function with a network of clinical training facilities across the IBILE Administrative divisions of the state, with LASUTH serving as the primary oversight clinical training facility.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the project, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said, “There is no going back on this upgrade by this administration.”

“Sizeable expanse of land has been made available at Ketu-Ejirin in Epe to serve as the main campus of the university which will house the administrative buildings and the basic medical science programs while the clinical training will be at LASUTH and other designated clinical training facilities across the IBILE administrative divisions.

He explained further that the innovative plan will allow the new University utilise the clinical personnel and infrastructure of other well equipped General Hospitals and even some private hospitals and laboratories in Lagos for training of a much larger number of medical doctors and other health professionals.

Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, the Provost of LASUCOM, expressed his gratitude to the state government and emphasised the college’s readiness to support the transition to the University of Medicine & Health Science.

He added that there is adequate staff and infrastructure for the take-off, noting that Sanwo-Olu’s administration has shown enough clout and capacity to float the university.

He said, “The government under leadership of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shown beyond doubt her ability to successfully transit the College to a full blown University and so the Commissioner’s is definitely a good news.”

“Let me assure everyone that the College is ready to support the government to achieve this goal,” Adewuya added.

Also, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, conveyed the hospital’s eagerness to assist in implementing the transformation

At the meeting, a significant milestone was also achieved as Dr. Eyituoyo Okoturo from the Faculty of Dentistry and the recipient of the prestigious Sunmonu Bakare Innovation Research Grant received a 72 million naira research grant.

This generous grant was presented by Mr. Sunmola Bakare, MD/CEO of AB Offshore Marine Services Ltd and representative of the Sunmola Bakare Foundation for Innovative (Clinical) Research.

In attendance at the meeting were the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr Tolani Sule, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, Special Adviser to Governor on Health, Dr. Olukemi Ogunyemi, Provost LASUCOM, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo.

Also, in attendance, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Mr. Waheed Kasali, Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Mrs. Oludara, LASUCOM Deputy Provost, Prof. Olufemi Idowu, Director Clinical Services and Training, Prof. A. O. Adekoya, former Deputy Vice Chancellor LASU, Prof. Fidelis Njokanma and LASUCOM Executive members

