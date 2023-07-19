Lagos: Apprentice electrocuted while fixing electrical fault for customer

A 20 year-old apprentice, Michael Akinwole, has reportedly been electrocuted while fixing electrical fault at the Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos State. The victim, it was learnt went to the market with his boss to fix an electrical fault at the Niger Delta section of the Plaza when he was electrocuted.

A source in the market told our correspondent that when Akinwole was working on wiring a shop inside the plaza unknown to him that the plaza generator was on and he mistakenly held a naked wire from the generator.

The source said that he got electrocuted in the process and fell down from the complex where he was working, some traders in the market tried to revive him, but when they couldn’t he was rushed to the hospital. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benja- min Hundeyin, said one Oguru on July 14, 2023 at about 12:30pm came to report that both of them were working at Niger Four Plaza at BBA Trade Fair Complex.

Hundeyin said Akinwole was immediately rushed to the Navy Town hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty on arrival. He, however, said, a team of Policemen was dis- patched to the scene and the remains of the victim was later deposited at the mortuary, while investigation was ongoing