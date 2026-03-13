Lagos Apprehends 5 For Alleged Open Defecation

The Lagos State Government, through its Anti-Open Defecation Squad, yesterday apprehended five individuals during an early morning enforcement operation at Ebute Ero and surrounding areas of Lagos Island.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed this in a post shared on his X handle @tokunbo_wahab.

Wahab said that the operation was carried out to curb open defecation and other environmental nuisances, adding that the squad targeted locations identified as hotspots for environmental violations within the area. “The enforcement team arrested five defaulters during the exercise.

“The suspects were taken to the enforcement office at Sura-Simpson for further investigation,’’ he said. The commissioner said that the offenders would subsequently be transferred to the headquarters of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) in Oshodi for prosecution in accordance with existing environmental laws in the state.