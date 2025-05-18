Share

Ahead of the July 12 Local Government election, the leaders and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) have formally demanded the immediate conduct of a fresh chairmanship primary poll.

In a strongly worded petition addressed to Babatunde Ogala, Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee, the group criticised what they described as the undemocratic selection of a chairmanship candidate without due consultation or adherence to proper internal procedures.

The petition jointly signed by representatives from all nine wards in Yaba LCDA stated, “The process is undemocratic, provocative, and a direct affront to the will of the people.”

According to the letter was a rare show of internal solidarity.

Signatories include: Ward A Domingo Babajide, Ward B Kemi Aboyarin, Ward C Adediran Olorunnimbe, Ward D Taoreed Abiona, Ward E Alani Ifatokun, Ward F Oladunjoye Omoniyi, Ward G Olaofe Fatai, Ward H Idayat Abdul Rasaq, Ward I Shakiru Adebowale

These leaders, identifying themselves as the Apex Leadership of APC in Yaba LCDA, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the process, warning that any attempt to impose a candidate could seriously damage the unity and credibility of the party.

The group urged the APC’s state and national leadership to immediately halt what they termed an “external imposition,” stressing that ignoring the issue may provoke internal discontent and threaten the party’s performance in both the upcoming and future elections.

“This is not just about one election; it’s about maintaining party integrity, discipline, and public confidence. The will of the grassroots must not be sidelined,” the letter read in part.

With the July 12 local government elections fast approaching, the petition adds pressure on the APC leadership to resolve growing intra-party tensions in Lagos State.

Political analysts warn that failure to address local grievances like these could jeopardise the party’s longstanding dominance in Yaba LCDA and surrounding areas.

