Lagos APC Replies Obi, Says Tinubu Fully Focus On Governance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Tuesday said President Bola Tinubu is neither missing nor absent from his official duties amid the President trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lagos APC’s remark followed the comments attributed to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who had raised questions about the president’s visibility.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, had expressed concern over Tinubu’s perceived absence amid what he described as worsening economic hardship, insecurity, and leadership silence.

Reacting to Obi’s comment in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, Lagos, APC spokesman, Seye Oladejo said the president remains fully engaged in governance both within Nigeria and abroad.

Oladejo urged political figures to focus on substantive issues rather than appearances, stressing that the president is fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities.

“He is actively involved in the complex and demanding work of statecraft, which includes policy coordination, security oversight, diplomatic engagements, and economic reforms.

“Governance is not measured by constant public appearances or media check-ins.

“It is assessed by the quality of decisions taken, the policies implemented, and the outcomes delivered in the national interest.”

According to him, President Tinubu has continued to discharge his duties with focus and resolve, guided by the mandate entrusted to him by Nigerians.

He, however, called on political leaders to contribute constructively to national development by offering ideas and alternatives rather than raising issues that could create unnecessary public concern.

“His schedule and engagements are driven by national priorities, not by the need to satisfy political commentary,” he noted.

Oladejo added that the Tinubu administration has continued to remain active on multiple fronts, including economic reforms, security coordination, and international diplomacy. He said these initiatives aim to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and greater global relevance.

He alleged that Tinubu spent 196 days outside the country in 2025, noting that this exceeded the time he spent within Nigeria during the same period. He also claimed that Nigerians had not heard directly from the President since December 2025.

It would be recalled that Tinubu, on Dec. 28, departed Lagos for Europe to continue his end-of-year break and in preparation for an official visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The president was invited by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026).

Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to attend the event, which officially began on Monday.