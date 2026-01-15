Lagos APC Reaffirms Commitment To Members’ E-Registration

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the ongoing digitisation of the party’s membership register, describing the exercise as crucial for strengthening internal democracy and effective electoral planning.

State Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi emphasised this during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Lagos East Senatorial District on Thursday at the Funplex Event Centre, Ikosi.

He said a comprehensive digital register would enable the party to make accurate projections ahead of future elections.

Ojelabi urged party leaders across the district to take ownership of the exercise and mobilise grassroots members, noting that incentives would be introduced to encourage participation.

“We will announce a prize for the local government or LCDA with the highest number of registered members,” he disclosed.

He commended members of Lagos East for their loyalty and commitment, describing them as key contributors to the growth and stability of the APC.

“When we talk about committed party members, those who strengthen the party and understand that leadership positions are held in trust, you will find them in this district,” he said.

The APC chairman also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for improvements in key economic indicators, particularly reductions in the prices of some commodities.

He noted that the President is replicating at the national level the legacy of infrastructural development established during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, citing ongoing transformative projects across various sectors.

Ojelabi added that reforms, including exchange rate regulation and other economic policies, are aimed at ensuring the dividends of democracy reach the grassroots.

Speaking at the meeting, former Senator Olorunibe Mamora urged party members to manage internal differences, cooperate with leadership, and remain committed to the APC to secure greater electoral success in future contests.

The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders, including members of the Governance Advisory Council led by Alhaji Bushura Alebiosu; Senators Tokunbo Abiru and Kafilat Adetola Ogbara; Sylvester Ogunkelu, representing Epe II in the Lagos State House of Assembly; and Dayo Bush Alebiosu, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

Other attendees included the Executive Chairmen of Ibeju-Lekki LCDA, Sesan Olowa, and Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Samiat Bolanle Bada; former Chairman of Conference 57, Kolade Alabi; APC Youth Leader Dr. Demola Seriki; and other stakeholders.