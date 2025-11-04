Genocide: Lagos APC Reacts To Obi’s Comments On US Threats

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday criticised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, over his reaction to the United States (US) recent designation of Nigeria as a “Country of particular concern.”

The party accused Obi of exploiting a sensitive national issue for political gain instead of demonstrating true statesmanship, describing Obi’s statement as “Too little, too late, and too predictable,” adding that it lacked sincerity, urgency, and a unifying spirit.

In a statement issued by the party’s spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, the APC said Obi’s delayed reaction to the US designation revealed a lack of patriotic conviction, suggesting that his eventual response came only after public pressure.

APC further alleged that Obi thrives politically when Nigeria faces challenges, accusing him of turning national issues into opportunities for “Political resurrection.”

On National Security, the party defended President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that he inherited existing security challenges but is addressing them through strategic reforms.

“For a man always seeking microphones and hashtags, his sudden silence was deafening — until well-meaning Nigerians began to publicly question it.

“It has become clear that Obi did not speak out of patriotic instinct, but out of public pressure and fear of further exposing his double standards.

“A man who claims to desire national leadership should not require public reminders to speak when his nation’s image is at stake. Leadership is proactive, not reactive, and certainly not driven by online agitation.

“Peter Obi appears content only when Nigeria is under pressure, believing every challenge for the nation is an opportunity for his political resurrection. That is not patriotism; it is sour politics born from electoral heartbreak.

“President Tinubu is confronting insecurity with courage and strategy — strengthening military command, deploying modern technology, and tackling the economic roots of insecurity through bold reforms.

“Nigeria will not bow to those rooting for its challenges to worsen. The public should stay focused on the Renewed Hope agenda and reject individuals who profit politically from national difficulty,” the APC concluded.