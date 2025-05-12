Lagos APC Primaries: Sanusi Faults Results, Appreciates Supporters

Share

Mobolaji Sanusi, a top contender for the chairmanship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ojokoro LCDA has faulted the outcome of the party’s chairmanship primary elections.

The election was held on Saturday at the party’s secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba where the party’s chairmanship flagbearer for 55 out of the 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state emerged ahead of the July 12 LG polls in the state.

The Babatunde Ogalaled electoral committee announced that Sanusi polled 2 votes out of possible 23, a result the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) described as ‘outrageously concocted,” and laughable.

Though, Sanusi said he had accepted the outcome of the result as he declared the party’s decision as final, he emphasised that Ojokoro LCDA had only been denied the service of a competent, credible, reliable and tested hand to run its affairs for the next four years.

In a statement yesterday, Sanusi said: “Hours ago, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State through my respected learned silk, Mr Babatunde Ogala, SAN, announced the winners of the Local Government chairmanship primaries that held in its ACME, Ikeja secretariat.

“I participated in the primaries as an aspirant seeking the party’s mandate to vie for the position of Ojokoro LCDA chairmanship stool.”

