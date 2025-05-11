Lagos APC Primaries: Sanusi Discredits Results

Share

Mobolaji Sanusi, a leading contender for the chairmanship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ojokoro LCDA, has reacted to the outcome of the party’s chairmanship primary elections.

The election, held on Saturday at the APC secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, saw the emergence of flagbearers for 55 out of 57 LGAs and LCDAs ahead of the July 12 Local Government polls in Lagos State.

According to the Barrister Babatunde Ogala-led electoral committee, Sanusi polled only two out of a possible 23 votes—results he described as “outrageously concocted” and “laughable.”

While Sanusi stated that he accepted the party’s decision as final, he lamented that Ojokoro LCDA had been denied the opportunity to be led by a competent, credible, and experienced hand.

In a statement on Sunday, the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) said:

“Hours ago, our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, through my respected learned silk, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, SAN, announced the winners of the Local Government chairmanship primaries held at the ACME, Ikeja secretariat.

“I participated in the primaries as an aspirant for the chairmanship position of Ojokoro LCDA. The outcome is out, and the names of winners have been made public. Yours sincerely was not considered good enough by the party to represent the good people of Ojokoro. That decision could not have been due to a lack of qualification or experience.

“From being an editor of a prominent national newspaper, managing resources and personnel across Nigeria, to leading LASAA, a regulatory and revenue-generating agency in Lagos with presence in all 57 council areas, I have consistently delivered results. Managing a single local government would have been another avenue for selfless service.”

Sanusi revealed that 12 out of 18 LCDA leaders, including a notable woman leader, had endorsed him as the consensus candidate, but the party leadership under Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi allegedly ignored their recommendation.

“The released score of 21–2 is outrageously concocted but absolutely fine by me. For the records, I did not lose the Saturday primary at the APC ACME secretariat. Those behind the laughable scoreline will have their conscience to contend with. However, as a loyal party man, I stand by the decision.”

He acknowledged that the party’s verdict marked the end of the contest and affirmed his readiness to support its success moving forward.

“We have moved past the stage of complaints to the period of reality. The party’s decision is final. I accept it wholeheartedly and will contribute to our collective success.

“I thank my well-wishers, particularly Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, who stood by me throughout the journey. To him and thousands of others, I say: we have not lost. It is Ojokoro LCDA that has been denied competent, credible, and reliable leadership for the next four years.

“Leaving this contest with my integrity intact is my greatest joy. After all, I am a professional in politics, not a professional politician. Life continues. God bless Lagos State. God bless Nigeria.”

