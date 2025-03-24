New Telegraph

March 24, 2025
Lagos APC Mourns Passing Of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA Chair

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Mrs Bola Shobowale, Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Lagos APC Chairman Chairman, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, in a statement yesterday, said the party would greatly miss the late council boss, who passed away on Friday.

According to Ojelabi, Shobowale’s death is a tremendous loss to the party, the state, and the people of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

Ojelabi, who highlighted her numerous contributions to the community, described her as a visionary leader, compassionate administrator, and dedicated public servant.

He said: “Chief Shobowale’s commitment to the well-being of her people was evident in her various initiatives that benefited the residents of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

