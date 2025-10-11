Lagos APC Mocks PDP Over Wave Of Defections

Following the wave of defection in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday mocked the party, describing its remaining leaders as “Undertakers waiting to bury a dying party.”

Speaking in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, Lagos APC urged the PDP to stop dismissing what he described as “A mass exodus” from its ranks, warning that the opposition party was only deceiving itself by downplaying the scale of its internal collapse.

According to the ruling party, the ongoing defections serve as proof that even loyal PDP members have lost faith in a party that had “Refused to reform or present a credible alternative to Nigerians”.

Oladejo said the APC was not surprised by the defections, noting that the opposition party had relied for years on propaganda and empty promises.

He also accused the PDP of mismanaging the country during its 16-year rule, saying it could not suddenly reinvent itself as a credible opposition “when it remains mired in confusion and leadership crises.”

He advised the opposition to conduct an honest post-mortem of its failures and accept that its influence in Nigeria’s political landscape had drastically faded.

“The PDP’s claim that defections cannot weaken it is laughable and exposes the party’s chronic state of denial, delusion, and self-deception.

“What we are witnessing is not ordinary political migration but the inevitable outcome of years of deceit, lack of ideology, and betrayal among its own leaders. When a house is built on quicksand, it only takes a tremor to bring it down.

“Those still clinging to the PDP are merely undertakers, staying behind to perform the final rites and dispose of what remains of a once-dominant but now lifeless political entity.

“The recent defection of key PDP figures to the APC reflects growing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It’s time for the PDP to learn to walk alone on its long, dark road to 2027. The party’s glory days are gone, and the sooner it accepts that reality, the less humiliating its final exit will be.

“The defections are not just political victories for the APC; they are clear endorsements of our commitment to progress, stability, and people-centred leadership.

“Nigerians are speaking loudly, the era of deceitful opposition politics is over,” Oladejo added.