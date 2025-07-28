New Telegraph

July 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 29, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lagos APC Members…

Lagos APC Members Protest, Demand Chairman’s Removal

APC Members Protest, Demand Chairman's Removal

Members of the All progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State are currently in a peaceful protest at the Lagos State House Of Assembly, demanding for a removal of Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the party’s Chairman.

New Telegraph Daily gathered that the protesters are believed to be members and representatives from all 57 LGAs and LCDAs in the state.

Reports state that the members are gathered in large numbers, chanting with placards reading, ‘Ojelabi Must Go’ and ‘We Want Fresh Leadership’.

READ ALSO

Several officers have been deployed to contain the situation.

Kadri Hamzat, the state deputy Governor was reported at the scene to pacify the aggrieved protesters. He assured them that the issue concerns the party and it would be resolved soon.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NEMA Donates Relief Materials to Disaster Victims in Katsina
Read Next

Obanikoro Clocks 65, Tinubu Celebrates