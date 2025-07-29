Lagos APC Members Protest At Assembly, Demand Ojelabi’s Removal

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have protested at the House of Assembly, calling for the removal of the party’s chairman in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi.

The members, believed to be representatives across the Local Government Areas of the state, were seen carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Ojelabi Must Go” and “We Want Fresh Leadership”, among others.

Speaking with journalists, the leader of protesters, Falae Segun, said members are not happy with the management of the affairs of the party in Lagos State. Segun said Ojelabi and his team should take honourable exit and allow the party to breathe in Lagos State.

He said: “We are exercising our democratic rights to be heard as guaranteed by the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Our party in the State has been under rudderless leadership since Pastor Ojelabi took over in 2021.

“Party members have been pushed to the limits after condoning his excesses, engaged nim to work for the larger interest of the party, prayed for him and even reported him to the leaders. “However, this lack of vision and integrity is rubbing off adversely on the management of the political party in the state.

“The longest point of his political chicanery was the mismanagement of the 2025 Local Government elections throughout the 57 local government and local council development areas where he assembled the notoriously biased team to conduct the worst primary election in the history of our progressive party in Lagos State.