Lagos APC Member, Oki Urges GAC To Accept Assembly’s Leadership Change

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Fouad Oki, has called on the Governance Advisory Committee (GAC) to end the controversy surrounding the recent change in leadership at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In an open letter addressed to GAC Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Oki urged party leaders to accept the Assembly’s decision to replace Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker.

While acknowledging that the process may not have been flawless, he emphasized the need to respect the legislature’s autonomy.

“It is important to acknowledge that perhaps there were missteps in engaging with party leadership prior to this decision. However, we must recognize that the decision has been made, and it stands as a fait accompli,” Oki wrote.

Expressing concern over internal divisions within the party, he warned that further disputes could weaken the APC’s cohesion in Lagos. He stressed that legislative independence must be upheld and cautioned against any attempt to overturn the Assembly’s decision, warning that such a move could have serious political repercussions.

“The decision made by the Lagos legislature has garnered significant support from various sectors of society, including traditional, social, and human rights communities,” Oki noted. “Ignoring this sentiment could lead to political dangers that may jeopardize our party’s standing and unity.”

He further emphasized the importance of public perception, stating that political parties that disregard popular sentiment risk losing their legitimacy.

He advised party leaders to listen to constituents, embrace necessary reforms, and avoid actions that could alienate voters, particularly the younger generation.

“The media has spoken on the popular wish of Lagosians, and as politicians, we must respond to media coverage and public discourse, adjusting our positions or strategies based on how issues are perceived by the public,” he said.

Oki concluded by urging the GAC to allow the matter to rest, emphasizing that unity within the party is crucial for sustained electoral success.

“As leaders, we must focus on building a stronger, more cohesive APC that reflects the aspirations of our people. The path forward may be challenging, but together, we can navigate these waters with grace and integrity,” he said.

