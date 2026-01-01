Lagos APC Endorses Tinubu’s New Year Message

…Says No Retreat, No Distraction

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it unequivocally aligned itself with the New Year message of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and made it clear “That there will be no retreat from reform and no distraction by the noise of failed alternatives.”

The spokesman of the party in the state, Mogaji (Hon) Seye Oladejo, said in a statement on Thursday that “President Tinubu’s New Year address was a blunt reminder that leadership is not an entertainment contest nor a popularity poll.

According to him, It is the burden of making tough choices in the national interest-choices that those who wrecked Nigeria for decades conveniently avoided and now loudly criticize from the sidelines.”

Oladejo stressed that the “President spoke with the confidence of a man who understands both the depth of Nigeria’s challenges and the courage required to confront them.

His message reaffirmed what Nigerians already know, that the era of economic escapism, fiscal recklessness, and governance by deception is over.

The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan-it is a reset, and resets are never painless.”

“The Lagos APC notes with satisfaction that despite the orchestrated hysteria of a disoriented opposition, Nigeria is recording measurable progress.

“Macroeconomic indicators are stabilizing, investor confidence is rebounding, infrastructure investments are gaining momentum, and decisive steps are being taken to reclaim national security.

“These gains are not accidents; they are the early dividends of leadership that refuses to mortgage the future for applause.

“Let it be clearly stated: President Tinubu will not be stampeded, blackmailed, or distracted by those who have nothing to offer beyond recycled excuses and empty rhetoric.

“The same voices predicting doom today are the very architects of yesterday’s decay. Nigerians have seen this movie before and rejected it at the ballot box.

“As the political and economic heartbeat of the nation, Lagos stands solidly with the President. Lagos understands reform. Lagos has lived it.

“Lagos knows that progress demands discipline, patience, and sacrifice. That is why Lagos APC will continue to defend, support, and advance the President’s New Year direction without apology,’ the statement read.

The party then called on Nigerians to remain focused and resolute, saying that “the road to national renewal is being travelled with clarity of purpose and firmness of resolve.

“There will be no retreat. There will be no distraction. Nigeria is moving forward-whether the cynics like it or not.”