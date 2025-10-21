Lagos APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term, pledging to deliver massive votes for his re-election in 2027.

The endorsement came during a well-attended stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together party leaders, ministers, legislators, council chairmen, traditional rulers, and representatives of women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The motion to endorse Tinubu was moved by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, and seconded by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, signaling broad consensus across the party.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hailed the endorsement as a demonstration of gratitude and confidence in Tinubu’s leadership.

“Our gathering today is a demonstration of unity, loyalty, and belief in the Renewed Hope Agenda. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued to show unmatched dedication to national development and to the ideals of good governance that began here in Lagos,” he said.

Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat described the endorsement as “a natural continuation of a journey of progressive leadership,” noting that the Tinubu administration’s reforms had repositioned Nigeria for growth and stability.

“The courage and vision of President Tinubu are redefining governance in Nigeria. His policies are laying the groundwork for long-term prosperity,” Hamzat said, adding that Lagos would continue to stand solidly behind its political leader.

Hamzat also praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s achievements under the THEMES Agenda, highlighting Lagos as a model of continuity in infrastructure, education, health, transport, and housing, which align with Tinubu’s legacy of good governance.

Earlier, Lagos APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, announced cash rewards to encourage voter registration: ₦20 million for the best-performing local government area and ₦5 million for the top-performing ward. He urged party members to mobilize residents to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The meeting concluded on a note of unity and renewed commitment, with stakeholders reaffirming their readiness to secure a resounding victory for President Tinubu.

“Lagos has always led the way. We will once again lead the charge to ensure that our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, continues to steer Nigeria toward greater progress and renewed hope,” Hamzat concluded.