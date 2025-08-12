Lagos APC: Dust Over Council Elections Yet to Settle

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State as a result of the fallout of the recent local government election

Despite winning the 20 local government chairmanship seats, 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairmanship seats and 375 councillorship seats in the recent local government election in Lagos State, fresh crisis has erupted in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as aggrieved members demand the removal of the state chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi and other members of the State Executive Council.

The development comes on the heels of internal discontent following the party’s primary election for the July 12 local government polls as well as earlier leadership tensions in the state House of Assembly.

But the latest round of infighting followed Sunday, July 27 swearing-in of the newly elected chairmen by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The governor urged them to use the next 30 to 60 days to settle down and familiarise themselves with the needs of their communities. The state government, he said, would inform the chairmen when it’s time to make the appointments.

But on Monday, July 28, some members of the APC in the state under the banner Concerned and Loyal APC Members took to the streets, accusing the leadership of the party of nepotism and favouritism in appointments, particularly by the Justice Forum (JF) faction. They also alleged that Ojelabi was responsible for electoral setbacks and poor management of the 2025 local government elections.

Chanting slogans and holding placards, the demonstrators gathered outside the Lagos Assembly complex, prompting heavy security deployment.

They alleged that the crisis has caused divisions within the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), with some members alleging they were sidelined in the formation of new council cabinets.

Appeal by protesters

The protesters, reportedly drawn from all 57 LGAs and LCDAs, submitted an appeal to Governor Sanwo-Olu, read by their spokesperson, Faleye Segun, calling for the immediate removal of Ojelabi.

He said Ojelabi and his team should take honourable exit and allow the party to breathe in Lagos State. His words: “We are exercising our democratic rights to be heard as guaranteed by the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Our party in the state has been under rudderless leadership since Pastor Ojelabi took over in 2021. Party members have been pushed to the limits after condoning his excesses, engaged him to work for the larger interest of the party, prayed for him and even reported him to the leaders. “However, this lack of vision and integrity is rubbing off adversely on the management of the political party in the state.

The longest point of his political chicanery was the mismanagement of the 2025 local government elections throughout the 57 local government and local council development areas where he assembled the notoriously biased team to conduct the worst primary election in the history of our progressive party in Lagos State.

“Since 1998, His Excellency Abiodun Ogunleye, Otunba Henry Ajomale and Alhaji Babatunde Balogun ran very inclusive and successful progressive party with all members’ interests at the heart of their respective administrations and enhanced electoral fortunes of our party.

For the first time since the advent of Fourth Republic, Ojelabi-led party lost Lagos State to the opposition in 2023. “This electoral disaster was followed by shabby performance in the recently concluded local government elections.

As if that was not enough, Ojelabi, Faleke and their parochial, narrow-minded and self-centred team are, planning to further polarize the party with one-side composition of the local government executives to further entrenched their winner-takes-all agenda and positioning for 2027 electoral contests.

“Members of the party are not happy. We are tired with his selfish leadership and the plot of his team to derail from the progressive ideals championed by President Bola Tinubu.

We are using this medium to reiterate our loyalty to the party and our continuous strong support for the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda. “Our prayer to the illustrious leaders of our party is to ask Pastor Ojelabi to leave the party now to avoid another imminent disaster in our party administration and to allow those with constitutional responsibilities to diligently discharge their duties without external influences of certain actors with selfish interests.”

GAC member backs protesters

A member of Governor’s Advisory Council, the powerful political machinery created by President Bola Tinubu, Chief Muraina Taiwo, backed the call for the chairman’s sacking saying Ojelabi was only loyal to a faction of the party in the state – the Justice Forum – sidelining the Mandate group and other factions.

Stalwarts are not happy with the party chairman. The opinion is that he is a Justice Forum member, and he is not trying to balance things. It is obvious in his dealings that he belongs to a faction

“What I know is that party stalwarts are not happy with the party chairman, most especially. The opinion is that he is a Justice Forum member, and he is not trying to balance things. It is obvious in his dealings that he belongs to a faction. “Out of all the 57 local governments, check, the whole council, all Justice Forum’s members, through the state chairman’s directive, took all the slots for councillors.

If they don’t change before the 2027 elections, things will be worse. He does not have experience. It was with a fight that we (the Mandate group) took 20 slots for the chairman from them. So, if they want us to win the 2027 elections, they should remove that chairman,” he said.

Party spokesperson denies allegations

In response to the allegations of members, Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, who acknowledged the protest, said peaceful demonstrations are a legitimate form of civic expression. Oladejo in a statement said those interested in local government appointments should go to the local leaders.

His words: “Our attention has been drawn to the reported protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly concerning the constitution of local government cabinets. We wish to recognize, acknowledge and respect the rights of party stakeholders and members to express grievances in a democratic manner.

“Peaceful protests are a legitimate feature of civic engagement, and we commend those who have conducted themselves calmly and orderly. We wish to reassure that the selection of cabinet members for the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas will follow the laid down rules and the internal party guidelines and the proposition by local leadership of the party after due consultations.

“Please note that party at the state level only plays an advisory role. The party hereby vehemently denies any allegation to impose nomination on any local government. We want to advise interested members to approach their local leadership who are the custodians of the powers to nominate. We remain committed to constructive dialogue to review concerns and disputes to ensure fair outcomes in line with party values.

“We appeal for constructive participation and plead with the protesters to channel their concerns through official party organs. Our structures exist precisely to address dissent, evaluate claims, and foster unity. APC remains confident in its capacity to resolve internal issues without external escalation. “Our ultimate goal is stability within both the party and the state governance structure.

We trust our leadership at various levels to follow the guidelines and endeavour to be fair to all and sundry. We urge patience and understanding on the part of the protesters in order to achieve the desired objectives.” Despite the appeal by the leadership of the party, some members are still unhappy over the outcome of the party’s local government primary elections.

After the primary in May, there were protests in several councils by aggrieved APC members who alleged the imposition of candidates for the LG poll. One of the protesting groups in Agege, believed to be another faction known as the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), locked horns with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and his group over the results of the party’s primaries.

The spokesperson for the PCC, Adetunji Akinyemi, flanked by the group’s chairman, Sabitu Kamorudeen, alleged that “the political climate in Agege and Orile-Agege is uniquely troubling. For over a decade, a carefully orchestrated structure dominated by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has monopolised power.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu intervenes

To resolve this crisis and chart a new course for the party, Governor Sanwo-Olu ordered the chairmen to only appoint chiefs of staff to aid the coordination of their daily activities.

The order was contained in a memo issued on Thursday, July 31, which was addressed to all the council chairmen. The memo titled: ‘Appointment of Political Office Holders’ was signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kikelomo Bolarinwa.

The memo also ordered the council chairmen to revert all other appointments apart from that of the Chief of Staff. Sanwo-Olu had during the swearing in urged them to embrace inclusive leadership and prioritise the welfare of residents.

Assuring them that the state had stayed true to the local government autonomy, he advised the council chiefs to use their power wisely and guard it with transparency. According to him, there will be no tolerance for underperformance. He warned that those who betrayed people’s trust would be held accountable, as Lagos deserved nothing less.

“We are living through a new era of local government autonomy – fiscal and administrative independence now affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Lagos has consistently taken the lead in this regard. As chairmen, you now have direct access to your council’s funds.

With this comes direct accountability. No excuses. No finger pointing. The buck now stops with you. “Use this autonomy wisely. Guard it with transparency. Let your tenure reflect not political entitlement, but public responsibility. Leadership must never be about personal gain; it must be about public impact,” he said.