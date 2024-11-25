Lagos APC Denies 2027 Governorship Speculations

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations about the 2027 governorship race as premature and irrelevant to the party’s current agenda.

This follows rumours suggesting potential governorship aspirations by Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Seye Oladejo, APC State Publicity Secretary, emphasized that the party remains focused on delivering effective governance and preparing for the 2025 congress and Local Government elections.

He dismissed allegations of internal rivalry as baseless and attributed the rumours to attempts by opposition elements to create division within the APC.

Reacting to the claims, Philip Aivoji, Lagos PDP Chairman, denied any involvement by his party in spreading speculations.

He labelled the reports as unfounded and unconnected to the PDP.

Oladejo reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to unity and governance.

He urged party members to prioritize collective success over distractions from unverified narratives.

