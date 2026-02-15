Lagos APC Counters Opposition Over Implosion Claim

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has countered opposition parties over claims that the party would suffer an implosion after its National Convention.

Spokesperson of the party in Lagos State, Mogaji (Hon.) Seye Oladejo, said in a statement on Sunday that the party “noted with amusement recent opposition claims predicting an ‘implosion’ in our party ahead of the national convention,” saying that such projections are misplaced.

“For a party defined by resilience, discipline, and internal democracy, these claims are mere wishful thinking by a fragmented opposition projecting its own failures onto a united APC.

“Our conventions are platforms of renewal and consolidation, not chaos.

“The recently concluded membership e-registration exercise stands as indisputable proof of our internal cohesion and forward-thinking organisation.

“Widely embraced across states and demographics, it strengthened our database and set the stage for a purposeful, well-organised convention.

“Meanwhile, the opposition continues to weaken. Rather than presenting coherent policies, it remains mired in leadership tussles, defections, and reactive politics.

“More concerning are public admissions by one of its leaders, Nasir El-Rufai, who reportedly acknowledged tapping the telephone conversations of the National Security Adviser.

“Such reckless acts raise serious legal and national security concerns. Is Mallam Nasir El-Rufai above the law? Nigerians await accountability, not excuses,” the statement read.

Oladejo further said that “similarly, Rotimi Amaechi has circulated blatant misinformation on the new tax law, undermining public understanding of critical reforms. Citizens deserve clarity and responsibility — not distortion and theatrics.”

He added that a healthy democracy requires a credible opposition, noting that when the opposition fails to provide policy alternatives or maintain cohesion, it does not challenge the APC; “it endangers the democratic process. By contrast, APC’s organisation, vision, and performance ensure we remain ahead on governance and electoral readiness.”

“As others speculate about crisis, we consolidate. As others amplify rhetoric, we deepen structure. As others predict implosion, we prepare for expansion. There is no implosion, only renewed momentum, unity of purpose, and strategic alignment as we approach the next electoral cycle.

“The opposition’s contradictions will, as always, be confounded by reality,” he said.