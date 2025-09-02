Lagos APC Commends Tinubu On Inclusive Leadership

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fair leadership and commitment to inclusivity and national unity.

In a statement released by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party revealed that President Tinubu’s regime had raised the standard for participatory leadership in Nigeria.

He said, “President Bola Tinubu is building a Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of tribe, tongue, or faith, feels seen, heard, and valued.

“In an era where many democracies are struggling with division, the Tinubu administration stands as proof that unity can be built not by slogans but through shared opportunity, merit-based leadership, and inclusive national planning.”

Oladejo explained that Tinubu’s policies are all-encompassing, with a cabinet that lacks gender marginalization.

Stressing his claim, he asserted that the President was about “progress, not partisanship”, as he appointed competent Nigerians from different parties, civil societies, and the private sector.

Oladejo also cited projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line, and Kaduna Dry Port as evidence of the administration’s vision of shared prosperity.

“In appointing competent Nigerians from opposition parties, civil society, and the private sector, the President has shown that governance is not about partisanship but progress.

“President Tinubu’s administration has also opened the doors of leadership to the younger generation.

“With several appointments of individuals under 40 into strategic roles, the administration is not only recognising youth capacity but structurally empowering them to help shape the Nigeria of the future.

“This youthful inclusion is particularly significant in sectors like technology, entertainment, renewable energy, and the digital economy, where innovation is driving development.

“From infrastructural projects across regions to social programmes targeting rural dwellers, women, people with disabilities, and underserved communities, inclusivity has become a deliberate strategy for national development,” he said.

The spokesman, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the president’s vision,

“We call on all Nigerians to support this administration as it continues to lead with purpose, fairness, and vision,”