Lagos APC chair, Ojelabi, bags Doctoral degree in Divinity

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, has bagged an honorary Doctoral degree in Divinity from Crystal Bible College, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President/Rector of the college, Prophet Joshua Adeleye, conferred the award on Ojelabi at the APC secretariat, Acme road, Ogba, yesterday.

NAN also reports that the APC chairman was away on official assignment during the college’s third convocation ceremony when six other fellow awardees were decorated.

Adeleye said that Ojelabi deserved the doctoral degree because of his outstanding leadership qualities and the fear of God in him.

He said that the college had watched closely the honesty, integrity and corruption-free spirit of the APC chairman before choosing him for the award, as a way of encouraging him to keep up the good works.

The rector further stated that the conferment of the award on Ojelabi was a clear indication of his dedication to the growth and development of Christian faith in Lagos and in the Christendom at large.

He also lauded the APC chairman’s commitment to humanity as well as his undying love for the country.

According to him, with Ojelabi’s vast understanding of humanity, the entire Christendom is optimistic of his unending sacrifices and commitments.

Adeleye, however, urged Ojelabi to show more dedication, particularly in the area of enhancing and improving the value of life in Lagos, Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

Responding, the APC chairman, who is a former federal lawmaker, thanked the college for counting him worthy of the award of the degree.

Ojelabi, who doubles as the Coordinating Officer and Chairman of the National Executive Council of Cherubim & Seraphim Society (the church’s highest decision-making authority) and National Treasurer of C&S Society, said the award remained a motivation for more work. He said he had actively combined his political profession with his spiritual assignments for the good of humanity.

According to Ojelabi, he carries out his spiritual activities through the power of the Holy Spirit, while he attends church invitations, either as a preacher, special guest or chairman physically or by proxy.

He said that his theological foresight and divine understanding of the practice and teaching of theology, had earned him “this glorious and outstanding recognition through the conferment of a honorary doctoral degree.”