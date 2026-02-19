Lagos APC Backs Tinubu’s Assent To Electoral Act

Following the signing of the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) into law, the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its support for President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu, on Wednesday, February 18, signed the Electoral Act 2026 (Amendment) into law, after the National Assembly passed the bill on Tuesday, February 17.

Reacting to the President’s assent, the Lagos APC’s Public Relations Officer, Seye Oladejo, on Thursday, described the opposition reactions to the amendment as orchestrated hysteria.

He insisted that governance transcends emotion, stressing that the president’s decision followed due constitutional process, legislative debate, and institutional consultation, stressing that governance is not a popularity contest or a theatre for digital propaganda.

The party warned those seeking to weaponise public sentiment that democracy thrives on credibility, not noise.

READ ALSO

According to him, electoral integrity cannot be built on fragile systems designed more for headlines than durability, stressing that responsible governance anticipates risks before they mature into crises.

Lagos APC also criticised opposition figures for promoting what it called a “romanticised and misleading narrative” around real-time transmission models, noting that similar systems in other countries faced technological glitches, legal ambiguities, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and judicial reversals.

The party argued that elevating political convenience above systemic integrity could expose Nigeria to avoidable risks, maintaining that Tinubu’s assent reflected prudence, underscoring the need for reforms that are thoughtful, sustainable, and legally defensible.

While acknowledging the importance of opposition in a democracy, the Lagos APC cautioned against distortion, adding that those who failed to build durable electoral confidence while in office should refrain from lecturing others.

“It must be stated without equivocation that governance is a serious constitutional duty carried out in the best interest of the Nigerian people.

“What manner of democracy suggests that the opposition alone possesses superior wisdom?” the party queried, insisting that electoral reform is not the exclusive preserve of any political bloc.

“Governance transcends emotion. It demands maturity over melodrama, substance over spectacle, and nation over narrative,” the statement added.